Hellebuyck (illness) will make his return Sunday with a start against the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hellebuyck missed the previous two games due to an illness but will make his return to Winnipeg's crease Sunday. Think twice before reinserting him into fantasy lineups, though, as Hellebuyck will be faced with the unenviable task of trying to slow down a top-three Colorado offense that's averaging 3.81 goals per game.