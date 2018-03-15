Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Chicago, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was slated to get the night off Tuesday versus Nashville, but an injury to Michael Hutchinson (concussion) pressed the 24-year-old into action. The netminder stopped all 30 shots he faced in a perfect outing, but the damage had already been done and the Predators walked away with the win. With just 12 games left until the start of the postseason, Hellebuyck will likely get a few nights off in order to prepare for the Stanley Cup playoffs.