Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Chicago, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck was slated to get the night off Tuesday versus Nashville, but an injury to Michael Hutchinson (concussion) pressed the 24-year-old into action. The netminder stopped all 30 shots he faced in a perfect outing, but the damage had already been done and the Predators walked away with the win. With just 12 games left until the start of the postseason, Hellebuyck will likely get a few nights off in order to prepare for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops all 30 in relief•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes tough-luck loss against Caps•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Three-game win streak snapped•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 41 shots in Thursday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...