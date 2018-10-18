Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has struggled out of the gate this season, as he is 2-2-1 with a 2.99 GAA that includes a pair of games in which he gave up five goals. The netminder will need to rediscover the consistency he had last year if he wants to put together a second straight season with 40-plus wins.
