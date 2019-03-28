Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes versus the Islanders at home Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With the Central Division title still up for grabs, Hellebuyck figures to see the bulk of the work down the stretch, especially with backup Laurent Brossoit (leg) on the shelf. Hellebuyck will look to bounce back from a rough showing versus Dallas on Monday in which he gave up four goals on 36 shots (.889 save percentage). Last time the netminder clashed with the Isles, he gave up just one goal in a winning effort and will look for history to repeat itself Thursday.
