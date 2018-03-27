Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with Boston, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking for his fifth consecutive win when he faces off with the Bruins. The last time the goaltender matched up with Boston, he registered a 32-save overtime defeat, despite allowing just one puck to find the back of the net. The 24-year-old needs just one more victory to reach the 40-win mark for the first time in his career and will likely be among the Vezina Trophy finalists.