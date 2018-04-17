Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Wild in Tuesday's Game 4 matchup, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was rocked for six goals on 22 shots (.727 save percentage) in Game 3 and will no doubt be eager to put that outing in the rear-view mirror. The Michigan native has faced fewer than 25 shots in each of his three playoff appearances. During the regular season, the netminder posted just one loss when seeing that limited of a workload.