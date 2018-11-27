Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed three goals to find the back of the net in each of his previous trio of outings, including his matchup with Calgary on Nov. 21 in which he was pulled after conceding three goals on just nine shots. The Pens are scoring 3.36 goals per game and are converting on the power play at 25 percent (seventh best in the league), so it won't be an easy matchup for the netminder.