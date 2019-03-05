Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes against the Lightning on the road Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck faces the unenviable task of trying to shut down a Tampa Bay offense that is scoring a league-leading 3.82 goals per game. Last time the netminder tangled with the Lightning, he walked away with a win, despite giving up four goals on 47 shots. The Jets are averaging 3.38 goals (sixth highest in the league), so it could be a rough night for both tenders.
