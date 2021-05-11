Hellebuyck (undisclosed) will be between the pipes against Vancouver at home Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck returns to action after getting Monday's contest off entirely. It's been a rough run of games for the 27-year-old netminder as he is 1-6-0 with a 3.55 GAA in his last eight contests, not exactly the Vezina Trophy performance he put together in 2019-20. Even if Hellebuyck continues to falter, he likely won't face much in the way of competition for the starting job from Laurent Brossoit heading into the playoffs.