Hellebucyk will be between the home pipes at home against the Islanders on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has just one regulation defeat in his last 14 outings, posting an 11-1-2 record with a 1.72 GAA over that stretch. The netminder currently sits third in the NHL in wins with 21 but is sporting a better save percentage and GAA than Alexandar Georgiev or Thatcher Demko. As such, Hellebuyck should be considered the favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy if he can maintain this form into the second half of the season.