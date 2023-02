Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes against Los Angeles on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has lost three of his last four contests, in which he recorded a 3.04 GAA and .913 save percentage. The netminder's struggles led to him getting the night off versus the Islanders on Sunday. The refreshed Hellebuyck will look to get back to his winning ways, he's got 26 victories in 45 games this year, versus the Kings on Tuesday.