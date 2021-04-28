Hellebuyck will be between the pipes against Edmonton at home Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck will be back in the crease after getting the hook versus Edmonton on Monday in which he gave up six goals on 23 shots. The defending Vezina Trophy winner is winless in his last four outings, posting a 0-3-0 record and 5.34 GAA. While the Jets figure to be a near-lock to make the postseason, they will likely face a quick exit if Hellebuyck can't get back to being a dominating netminder. A win over Edmonton on Wednesday could be a step in the right direction for the Michigan native.