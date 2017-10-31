Hellebuyck will be back in goal for Tuesday's road tilt against Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

In seven appearances this season, Hellebuyck is undefeated in regulation, with his only loss coming in overtime versus the Penguins. While it could just be as simple as sticking with what's working, it is telling that coach Paul Maurice would rather utilize the 24-year-old on back-to-back nights instead of going with backup Steve Mason. In his previous matchup with the Wild, Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 27 shots, yet still walked away with the victory.