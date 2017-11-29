Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck continues to roll, as he has allowed just four goals in his last three appearances. The Jets will need the netminder to carry the load as regular backup Steve Mason (concussion) is on injured reserve. Last season, the youngster went 2-0-0 with a stellar .961 save percentage versus the Avs.
