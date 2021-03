Hellebuyck made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Hellebuyck bounced back Thursday after a loss to Vancouver earlier in the week. But the Vezina winner hasn't been Vezina-like in the last couple weeks. While putting up a 5-2 record, Hellebuyck allowed three or more goals in six of those seven games. Fantasy manager with goalies in the North are finding out how hard it is to put up stellar ratios in that high-octane division.