Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Hellebuyck had played well in a couple of losses earlier in the road trip. He wasn't quite as sharp in this contest, but the Jets' offense bounced back enough to get him back in the win column. Hellebuyck is now 7-5-0 on the year with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 12 starts. The 32-year-old netminder will look to build some momentum from this performance, should he get the start Thursday in Seattle.