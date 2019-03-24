Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Getting hot at right time

Hellebuyck made 33 saves for a 5-0 shutout win over the Predators on Saturday.

It was his second shutout in his last three games and it clinched a playoff berth for the Jets, which lead the Central. Hellebuyck's overall numbers aren't as gaudy as his from last season, but he's getting hot at just the right time. He is 4-1 in his last five starts with just six goals allowed. Ride him to season's end.