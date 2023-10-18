Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 29 shots in the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
After blanking the Kings in the first period, Hellebuyck proceeded to allow five straight goals to take his second loss of the season. The American netminder has struggled out the gate, allowing at least four goals in all three of his starts. His next chance to bounce back could come Thursday versus Vegas.
