Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four at home
Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Chicago on Thursday.
A rough stretch continues for Hellebuyck, who has allowed 16 goals over his last starts, losing three of them. He doesn't receive a ton of offensive support from this Jets squad, so Hellebuyck's margin for error will be rather slim most nights. His overall season numbers remain strong, however, with a 16-10-2 record accompanying his 2.53 GAA and .924 save percentage.
