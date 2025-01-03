Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hellebuyck saw the end of his six-game winning streak Thursday, but at least he managed to extend his stretch of being undefeated in regulation to 11 contests. His most recent defeat in regulation came in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Dec. 3, but since then, the 31-year-old netminder has gone 9-0-2 with a 1.88 GAA and a .928 save percentage in his last 11 appearances.