Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four in home loss

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

In his last two starts, Hellebuyck has given up a total of eight goals and has not played up to the level expected of him. The 25-year-old netminder has been wildly inconsistent to start the season and Winnipeg's long-term success depends on him eventually rounding into form. With a back-to-back on the horizon, expect Hellebuyck to be given a night off, either Friday or Saturday.