Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four in home loss
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
In his last two starts, Hellebuyck has given up a total of eight goals and has not played up to the level expected of him. The 25-year-old netminder has been wildly inconsistent to start the season and Winnipeg's long-term success depends on him eventually rounding into form. With a back-to-back on the horizon, expect Hellebuyck to be given a night off, either Friday or Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.