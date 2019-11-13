Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four in loss

Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Colorado.

It was the first time in five November starts that Hellebuyck gave up more than two goals in a game. He had entered the night with a .959 save percentage for the month and will get a chance to return to the win column Thursday at Florida. Hellebuyck is 8-6-1 this season with a 2.40 GAA and a career-best .928 save percentage.