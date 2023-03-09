Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. Minnesota's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Two of the goals against Hellebuyck came in a wild second-period stretch; Minnesota scored at 7:06 of the middle frame to go up 2-0, the Jets answered 30 seconds later, then the Wild restored the two-goal lead 55 seconds after that. The panic button is glowing bright red in Winnipeg, as the Jets have gone 1-6-1 in their last eight games. Their lead over Calgary for the final Western Conference playoff spot has dwindled to four points, so any hopes of getting Hellebuyck some rest heading into the postseason have to be put on hold. He's tied for the league lead among goalies with 49 appearances, having gone 27-20-2.