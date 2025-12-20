Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

A pair of first-period goals and a Parker Kelly tally in the third sent Hellebuyck to a third straight loss (0-2-1). The 32-year-old netminder is doing well to keep the defeats close, but the Jets continue to struggle with scoring enough to support him. Hellebuyck is down to 9-8-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 18 starts. The Jets' next game is Sunday in Utah. Fantasy managers who are chasing wins may want to explore trading Hellebuyck for a goalie on a more stable team, though he's unlikely to damage a roster's ratio stats.