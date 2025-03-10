Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal he allowed was an empty-netter with 2:02 left in the third period.

Hellebuyck has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, but he's been trending in the wrong direction of late with only one win across his previous four starts, going 1-2-1 over that span. However, his peripheral stats remain excellent even in games when he isn't winning, as evidenced by his 1.99 GAA and his .927 save percentage over that four-game span. The star netminder will aim to bounce back in his next start, though the Jets' upcoming tow opponents aren't easy by any means -- they'll take on the Rangers on Tuesday and will face the Stars on Friday.