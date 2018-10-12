Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up three in defeat

Hellebuyck faced 30 shots, allowing three goals in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Nashville.

In two losses, Hellebuyck has given up eight goals. Alternatively, in his two wins, the 25-year-old netminder has yielded only two goals. Winnipeg, as a team, has gone as its star netminder has early in the season, and regardless of how much talent they have up front and on the blueline, the Jets are going to need Hellebuyck to play at a high level consistently if they hope to make another run at a Stanley Cup. Expect No. 37 to once again man the crease Sunday versus Carolina.