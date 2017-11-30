Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 26 shots in an overtime loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

This comes as a surprise, as this is only Hellebuyck's third loss of the season, compared to his 13 wins. The 24-year-old has been having a career year and seems to have finally solidified himself as Winnipeg's top goalie. Perhaps it will become clear that last season was the anomaly.