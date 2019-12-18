Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Going through rough patch
Hellebuyck allowed five goals in 20 shots in two periods of work Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Carolina.
Hellebuyck was relieved by Laurent Brossoit to start the third period after allowing five goals for the first time since late October. Hellebuyck is in the midst of a tough stretch, having allowed 12 goals over his last three starts. Despite the mini-slump, he still owns a solid 2.48 GAA and .926 save percentage on the season.
