Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Grabs road win Tuesday
Hellebuyck turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
That's three straight wins for the Michigan native, whose 12 wins and lackluster ratios (.904 save percentage, 2.97 GAA) have left much to be desired for owners through the first quarter of the season. Prior to Tuesday's gem, Hellebuyck had given up three goals or more in six straight games, so owners will be hoping he can further improve his numbers during the Jets' upcoming four-game homestand.
