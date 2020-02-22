Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Grounded by Flyers

Hellebuyck turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Philly had a 3-0 lead in the second period before Winnipeg's offense could get rolling, and while Hellebuyck wasn't to blame for any of the goals, he still got saddled with his third loss in his last five starts. On the season, the 26-year-old netminder carries a 2.73 GAA and .918 save percentage.