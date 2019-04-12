Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Friday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Game 2 at home versus the Blues on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will look to bounce back from Game 1 in which he gave up two goals on just 26 shots. The netminder struggled with consistency all season, as he gave up five or more goals on seven different occasions, while also registering a pair of shutouts.
