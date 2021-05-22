Hellebuyck will draw the start for Game 2 against the Oilers on Friday, NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck was terrific in Wednesday's Game 1 victory, stopping 32 of 33 shots. Dating back to the regular season, the 28-year-old has given up just three goals on 93 shots in his last three appearances. He went 2-5-0 with an unsightly .877 save percentage against Edmonton during the regular season.