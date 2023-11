Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Friday's road matchup with the Panthers, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has won three straight starts and five of his last six overall. He's allowed three or fewer goals in each of those six outings, resulting in a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage during that span. On the year, the 30-year-old netminder is 9-4-1 with a .900 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA through 14 appearances.