Hellebuyck will get the starting nod in Chicago on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck coughed up five goals in a loss to Calgary on Monday, snapping his three-game winning streak. Prior to that hiccup, he hadn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Nov. 2 against Vegas. The veteran netminder is now 26-11-3 with a 2.20 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 40 appearances.