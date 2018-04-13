Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Friday
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint for Friday's Game 2 tilt against the Wild, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck is currently riding a 10-game winning streak, during which he has registered a 2.35 GAA and .918 save percentage. The netminder faced only 20 shots in Game 1, making his victory relatively easy. In fact, the youngster has recorded only one loss when he saw 25 or fewer pucks this season. If the Wild can't get some pressure on Hellebuyck, Winnipeg could find themselves leading the opening-round series 2-0.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 18 in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns Game 1 start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sets new NHL record for wins by American goaltender•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Scheduled in net for regular-season finale•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Keeps win streak alive•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...