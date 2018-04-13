Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Friday

Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint for Friday's Game 2 tilt against the Wild, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck is currently riding a 10-game winning streak, during which he has registered a 2.35 GAA and .918 save percentage. The netminder faced only 20 shots in Game 1, making his victory relatively easy. In fact, the youngster has recorded only one loss when he saw 25 or fewer pucks this season. If the Wild can't get some pressure on Hellebuyck, Winnipeg could find themselves leading the opening-round series 2-0.