Hellebuyck is expected to patrol the crease Monday against visiting Chicago, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is expected to start his fifth consecutive contest. The 28-year-old has gone 2-1-1 with an impressive 1.99 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last four appearances. The Jets defeated the Blackhawks 5-1 in their last meeting Nov. 5, but Hellebuyck did not make an appearance. Chicago has posted a weak 9-13-4 record on the road this season, alongside an average of 26.7 shots on goal and 2.50 goals for, ranking 31st and 26th, respectively.