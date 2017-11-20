Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Monday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine on the road versus Nashville on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has failed to secure his team a point just once this season with his lone regulation loss coming Nov. 10 in Vegas. Despite the netminder's hot streak, fantasy owners may want to consider all of their options as he heads into the proverbial lion's den of Bridgestone Arena where opposing goalie Pekka Rinne has gone 27-6-6 over the last two seasons.
