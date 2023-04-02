Hellebuyck will face the Devils at home Sunday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals in nine straight appearances but has just a 5-4-0 record to show for it. The workhorse netminder is 33-24-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He's been better at home, posting a .923 save percentage through 30 games.