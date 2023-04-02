Hellebuyck will face the Devils at home Sunday, John Lu of TSN reports.
Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals in nine straight appearances but has just a 5-4-0 record to show for it. The workhorse netminder is 33-24-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He's been better at home, posting a .923 save percentage through 30 games.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Cruises to win Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing Red Wings•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: No help in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Teammates on heels all night long•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Kings•