Hellebuyck will get the starting nod in Arizona on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has been on an outstanding run recently. He's allowed fewer than three goals in 15 of his last 16 appearances. During that span, he's gone 12-2-2 with a terrific 1.75 GAA and .941 save percentage. In 13 road games this season, the 30-year-old is 10-2-1 with a .929 save percentage.