Hellebuyck will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck will make his first start since Feb. 11 after sitting out the last two games. The 29-year-old is 25-15-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .941 save percentage on the year. His last road win was in Ottawa on Jan. 21.