Hellebuyck will assume the home net against the visiting Blackhawks on Thursday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

The third-year netminder has put up some real duds this season, but that's bound to happen to a guy who's already made 25 appearances -- only Jake Allen, Frederik Andersen and Mike Smith have been playing more often. Hellebuyck (16-3-4) still has the clear advantage over first-year Jet Steve Mason thanks in large part to a .920 save percentage that is far superior to the .904 mark owned by the veteran tender.