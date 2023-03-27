Hellebuyck will start in San Jose on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals in seven straight games, posting a .913 save percentage with a 4-3-0 record during that span. He's now 32-23-2 on the year alongside a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage. However, on the road, his GAA jumps up to 2.86.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Teammates on heels all night long•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Kings•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two goals in win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting versus Anaheim•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sensational in victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday•