Hellebuyck will start in San Jose on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has allowed three or fewer goals in seven straight games, posting a .913 save percentage with a 4-3-0 record during that span. He's now 32-23-2 on the year alongside a 2.59 GAA and a .918 save percentage. However, on the road, his GAA jumps up to 2.86.