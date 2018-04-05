Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Thursday
Hellebuyck will be patrol the blue paint in Thursday's meeting with Calgary, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck is riding a seven-game winning streak, during which he posted a .904 save percentage. If the Jets are still in the hunt for a Central Division title following Thursday's contest, the Michigan native will probably be back in the net Saturday against Chicago, but if they are locked into the second spot, expect veteran Steve Mason to give Hellebuyck the night off.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins seventh straight•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Rings up 41st win of season•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tabbed for Saturday's start against Leafs•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 40th win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...