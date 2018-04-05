Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Thursday

Hellebuyck will be patrol the blue paint in Thursday's meeting with Calgary, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a seven-game winning streak, during which he posted a .904 save percentage. If the Jets are still in the hunt for a Central Division title following Thursday's contest, the Michigan native will probably be back in the net Saturday against Chicago, but if they are locked into the second spot, expect veteran Steve Mason to give Hellebuyck the night off.