Hellebuyck will be in goal on the road versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be going for his 40th win of the season, a threshold he hasn't reached since the 2017-18 campaign when he racked up 44 wins. Unless the Jets decide to heavily rest Hellebuyck down the stretch, he could set a new personal best in wins as well as shutouts. At this point, Hellebuyck is a near-lock to take home the Vezina Trophy.