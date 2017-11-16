Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Thursday
Hellebuyck will defend the net Thursday against the Flyers, Brian Munz of TSN reports.
Hellbuyck was tremendous in his last showing against a lackluster Coyotes attack, setting aside 33 of the 34 shots he faced in the contest. The promising young netminder has also been solid on the season for Winninpeg, posting a 2.32 GAA and .930 save percentage that's resulted in a 9-1-2 record thus far. He will attempt to keep things rolling Thursday against a Philadelphia squad averaging just 2.78 goals per game.
