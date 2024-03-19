Hellebuyck will guard the road net Tuesday against the Rangers, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 31 shots in his last start on Sunday against Columbus in a 6-1 win. The 30-year-old is the Vezina Trophy favorite for a reason, recording a .922 save percentage and a 31-15-3 record in 49 starts. He will have a tough matchup on the road against the Rangers who are 24-8 at home.