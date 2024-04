Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Game 4 versus Colorado on Sunday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Hellebuyck has surrendered 15 goals on 116 shots for an .871 save percentage in three playoff outings versus the Avalanche. He has lost his last two starts after winning the series opener. The Jets need a victory in Sunday's contest to take home-ice advantage back ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.