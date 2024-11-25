Hellebuyck will defend the road net Monday against Minnesota, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 17-save performance in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Friday. He has a 14-2-0 record with three shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 16 appearances this campaign. Minnesota is tied for eighth in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25. Hellebuyck stopped 59 of 63 shots en route to a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Wild last season.