Hellebuyck will defend the road net against Utah on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. He has a 43-11-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 58 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.