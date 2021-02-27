Hellebuyck will defend the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has given up three or more goals in four straight starts, however, he recorded an .892 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record in that stretch. Strong offensive support has been vital to Hellebuyck's fantasy upside. He may need it once again, as the Canadiens rank seventh in the league with 3.37 goals per game.